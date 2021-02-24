Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) Trading Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA)’s stock price was up ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

