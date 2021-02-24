Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.95

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.95 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.39). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 3,142,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £43.89 million and a P/E ratio of -40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.70.

In related news, insider Brad George bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Also, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,770 ($4,925.53).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

