Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.34, but opened at C$0.29. Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 22,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$42.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.23.

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.42 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

