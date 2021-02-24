Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,533,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,946 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.55% of Oshkosh worth $562,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

