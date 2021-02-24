Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.78. 29,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,255. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.