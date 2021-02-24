Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

NYSE:OSK opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

