Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.81.

OSK stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $119.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

