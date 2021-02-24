Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.95. 74,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $119.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

