Osprey Medical, Inc. (ASX:OSP) Insider Neville Mitchell Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Osprey Medical, Inc. (ASX:OSP) insider Neville Mitchell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($10,000.00).

Neville Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.01.

Osprey Medical, Inc, a commercial stage company, provides contrast reduction and monitoring technologies. The company focuses on protecting patients from the harmful effects of X-ray dye used during commonly performed angiographic imaging procedures in the United States and internationally. It offers AVERT, AVERT Plus, DyeVert NG, DyeVert Plus System, and DyeVert Plus EZ Systems, which are used to reduce contrast injected into patients during standard cardiovascular and peripheral procedures.

