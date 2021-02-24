OST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,789.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, OST has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $66,789.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00736128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00039019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

