OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) Shares Gap Down to $29.50

Shares of OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), but opened at GBX 28.24 ($0.37). OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 16,072 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £8.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.13.

In other OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) news, insider Alexander Hambro purchased 30,714 shares of OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £9,828.48 ($12,840.97). In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,801.

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

