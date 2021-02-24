Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

OTIS opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

