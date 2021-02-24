Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price Up 8%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price rose 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 1,831,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,372,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $397.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

