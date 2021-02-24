Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 17.3%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) fell 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.05 and last traded at $72.93. 7,948,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 3,646,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSTK. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

In other news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $261,294.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 47.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.