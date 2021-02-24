Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.02. The company had a trading volume of 642,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,602. The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.