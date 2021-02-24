Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Owl Rock Capital worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,132,000 after buying an additional 254,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after buying an additional 1,028,763 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,712,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 230.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 1,493,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after buying an additional 1,782,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

