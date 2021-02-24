Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 385,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,820,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 4.36% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

