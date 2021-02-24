Oxen (LOKI) Hits Market Cap of $45.25 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Oxen has a total market cap of $45.25 million and approximately $327,220.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,356.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.48 or 0.03251869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.00363302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01054877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.00414412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.00394843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Oxen Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,939,151 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

