Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Gap Down to $1,818.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,818 ($23.75), but opened at GBX 1,750 ($22.86). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 1,838 ($24.01), with a volume of 47,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,968.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,785.08.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

