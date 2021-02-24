OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX) (ASX:OZL) Declares $0.17 Final Dividend

OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX) (ASX:OZL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.69.

In related news, insider Charlie Sartain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.84 ($13.46), for a total transaction of A$942,000.00 ($672,857.14).

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

