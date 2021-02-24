Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Trading 0% Higher

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)’s share price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81. 49 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.40% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

