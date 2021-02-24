Pacific Smiles Group Limited (PSQ.AX) (ASX:PSQ) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (PSQ.AX) (ASX:PSQ) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

