Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

PCRX traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,802. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $79.98.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 165.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 56,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

