Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.43. The company had a trading volume of 658,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,849. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

