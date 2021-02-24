Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH.AX) (ASX:PGH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH.AX) (ASX:PGH) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.83.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH.AX) Company Profile

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

