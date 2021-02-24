Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH.AX) (ASX:PGH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH.AX) (ASX:PGH) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.83.
Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH.AX) Company Profile
