Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $195.07

Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.07 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 197.50 ($2.58). Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) shares last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.54), with a volume of 46,225 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £89.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.87.

Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) Company Profile (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

