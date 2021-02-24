Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,087,875.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $1,087,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $1,217,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,105,000.00.

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $91.79. 190,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,284. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03.

PLMR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Palomar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Palomar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

