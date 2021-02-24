Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.53

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $14.35. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 91,465 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The stock has a market cap of $830.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

