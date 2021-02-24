Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.80 ($0.25), but opened at GBX 18.10 ($0.24). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.63 ($0.24), with a volume of 2,262,690 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £357.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.75.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

