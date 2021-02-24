Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.61. Panbela Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 7,514 shares.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

