PancakeSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $465.40 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $465.40 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $14.31 or 0.00028803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.58 or 0.00508323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00083315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.35 or 0.00487719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00073449 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 195,465,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,204,578 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

