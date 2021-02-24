Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 115,005 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.