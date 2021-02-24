Pantos (PAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $39,904.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00504439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00070044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.14 or 0.00495839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00074451 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,023,987 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

