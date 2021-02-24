Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Papa John’s International makes up about 12.1% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Papa John’s International worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 125,896 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,350. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.38, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

