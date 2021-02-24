Parachute (PAR) Price Down 44.8% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $52,418.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051056 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003747 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000124 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,314,255 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

