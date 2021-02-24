Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments business activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It provides various productivity enhancing material handling solutions, including complete systems, subsystem technologies, products, software, and services for automated material handling and order processing applications.

