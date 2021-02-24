ParallelCoin (DUO) One Day Volume Tops $708.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 80% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003487 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 150.6% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $552,763.21 and $708.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00361678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

