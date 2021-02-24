ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $9.57 on Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 160.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 1,346.1% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.57 or 0.00018986 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $42.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00360005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

