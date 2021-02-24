Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 267,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 389,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pareteum stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.11% of Pareteum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.