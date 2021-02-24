Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 927,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 606,160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 942,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 320,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 271,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,484,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 228,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $23.16.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

