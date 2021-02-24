Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.10

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 4139335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

