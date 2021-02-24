Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $294.84

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $294.84 and last traded at $293.40, with a volume of 17640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.01.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

