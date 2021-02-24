ParkinGo Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $930,048.42 and $351.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.32 or 1.00315945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00135684 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003723 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

