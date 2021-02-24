Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.69

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 242721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.31 million and a PE ratio of -42.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47.

About Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

