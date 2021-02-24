Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.82.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.87. 214,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.57. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.91. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

