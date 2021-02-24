Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) Shares Up 5,309.7%

Shares of Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) shot up 5,309.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Parkway Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKWY)

As of April 27, 2013, Parkway Bank was acquired by CertusBank, N.A. Parkway Bank provides a range of general commercial and retail banking services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Caldwell County, North Carolina. The company provides business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market demand accounts, noninterest-bearing accounts, and fixed rate certificates; certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts; credit and debit cards; business lending products comprising operating lines of credit, equipment financing, and commercial and investment real estate; and online banking services.

