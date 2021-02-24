Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Trading 5% Higher

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.42. 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARNF)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

