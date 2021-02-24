PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 18% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $151.58 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00072794 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00046410 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,499,077 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

