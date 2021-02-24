Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 80,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 29,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

