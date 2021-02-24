Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG.AX) (ASX:PGG) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG.AX) (ASX:PGG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

